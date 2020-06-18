Williams, Natalie

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: In August, Natalie is moving down to Phoenix, Arizona to attend Grand Canyon University to study Forensic Science while also continuing on in music in the GCU Band.
Accomplishments: Outstanding Band Student, Torch National Society For The High School Scholar $5000 Scholarship to GCU
Extracurriculars: She is in the MVHS Wind Ensemble, Pep Band, Marching Band, Jazz 1, Percussion Ensemble, Concert Choir and Bel Canto. Natalie also participates in theatre inside and outside of school.
Favorite quote: “There’s a whole world at your feet.” -Mary Poppins
Favorite memory: Natalie’s favorite memory was playing Carnegie Hall her freshman year with the MVHS Wind Ensemble.
Advice to future generations: If you want to do something, do it!
Parents' names: Mike and Sara Williams
