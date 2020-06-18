Zaremba, Phillip

School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Washington State University
Accomplishments: Washington State University (2) Scholarships Dan Rasar Family Scholarship (Burlington-Edison Alumni Foundation)
Extracurriculars: Boys Tennis (Junior/Senior Letter)
Favorite quote: “Control can sometimes be an illusion. But sometimes you need illusion to gain control.”
Parents' names: Becky (Zorn) Jansma and Carl Zaremba
