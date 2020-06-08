Eldridge, Taylor

School: Stanwood High school

Future plans: Going up to Western to study elementary education.

Accomplishments: Kiwanis Scholarship

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, German Club, ASB Treasurer, Softball, Wrestling

Favorite quote: “A grand adventure is about to begin” -Winnie the Pooh

Favorite memory: Having bonfires with my friends

Advice to future generations: Get involved in clubs and sports, it makes high school so much enjoyable

Parents' names: Shaunna and Kyle Eldridge

