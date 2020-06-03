School: Stanwood High School
Future plans: Attending Washington State University, studying Criminal Law and Psychology with the goal of getting in to the FBI.
Accomplishments: Varsity Baseball Letter
Extracurriculars: Varsity Baseball
Favorite quote: “Don’t study me, you won’t graduate.”
Favorite memory: Playing Guitar on Valentines Days for singing telegrams to teachers and students.
Advice to future generations: There was a study done, a hospital study, on 100 elderly people nearing death. They were asked to reflect about their life’s biggest regret. Nearly all of them said they regretted not the things they did, but the things they didn’t do. The risks they never took. The dreams they didn’t pursue. Everybody dies, but not everybody lives. So I ask you to live. Take chances. Don’t let your biggest regret be something you didn’t do.
Parents' names: Kevin and Summer Price
