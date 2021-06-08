Ausbourne, Alyssa

School: Burlington Edison High School
Future plans: Further her career in veterinary medicine
Accomplishments: Received a certification of veterinary assistant as a junior
Extracurriculars: FFA, bowling, and working as a veterinary assistant
Favorite quote: Hakuna Mattata
Advice to future generations: Once in your life you may need a policeman, a lawyer, a doctor, or a preacher. But every day, three times a day, you need a farmer. Support your local agriculture.
Parents' names: Shonna and Duane Ausbourne
