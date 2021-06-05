Campbell, Dustin

School: Stanwood High School
Future plans: Attend Skagit Valley College to pursue a degree in mechanics.
Extracurriculars: Wrestling, Track, Camano Fire Program, Football, Flag Football and Little League Baseball
Favorite quote: "You can be a King or a Street Sweeper, but everyone dances with the grim reaper." Robert A. Harris
Favorite memory: Camping and Playing games with my family.
Advice to future generations: Go for your dreams, no matter how big! Never settle in life; relationships, jobs...etc. Work hard for what you want your life to be. Stay Humble
Parents' names: Jay and Marcia Campbell
