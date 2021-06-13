Cardona, Garris

School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Skagit Valley College to finish AA Transfer Degree.
Accomplishments: Mid-day Rotary Student of the Month Morning Rotary Student of the Month Thor Knutzen Memorial Scholarship Mid-day Rotary Scholarship Kiwanis Transfer Scholarship Morning Rotary Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Varsity Swim Team - lettered 3 years 7th State for 200 Freestyle Relay - Feb 2020 Varsity Track - lettered 1 year Varsity in Volunteering- lettered 4 years
Favorite quote: If you lead, lead with your heart It is the only thing you can trust.
Favorite memory: Hanging with friends at lunch and swim team.
Advice to future generations: Do your best in every class, don’t procrastinate and enjoy every minute.
Parents' names: Jose and DiAnn Cardona
