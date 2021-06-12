Drews, Max

School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Film program at Eastern Washington University
Accomplishments: Lettered in Knowledge Bowl. Maintained 3.6 and greater GPA throughout high school.
Extracurriculars: Several community theatre credits including ACT's To Kill a Mockingbird and Oliver plus several student-driven productions at La Conner High School.
Favorite quote: Is this your card?
Favorite memory: Magic
Advice to future generations: Cast spells, magic spells
Parents' names: Laurel Strong, Dieter Drews
