School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Kannon will be attending Grand Canyon University in the fall. He plans to study Bio Chemistry and become a nurse.
Accomplishments: Kannon will be graduating with 3.97 in the top 8 of his class. He is a rotary student and also in National Honors Society.
Extracurriculars: National Honors Society, Spirit Club Leader, Leadership, Choir, Mentors, Unified Sports, Natural Helpers, Green Club, Mountain Sports Club, Track, Football, Golf and Basketball
Parents' names: Jeff and Noelle Jacobson
