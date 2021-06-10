School: Burlington-Edison High School

Future plans: Kannon will be attending Grand Canyon University in the fall. He plans to study Bio Chemistry and become a nurse.

Accomplishments: Kannon will be graduating with 3.97 in the top 8 of his class. He is a rotary student and also in National Honors Society.

Extracurriculars: National Honors Society, Spirit Club Leader, Leadership, Choir, Mentors, Unified Sports, Natural Helpers, Green Club, Mountain Sports Club, Track, Football, Golf and Basketball

Parents' names: Jeff and Noelle Jacobson

