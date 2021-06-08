Lehr, Andrew

School: Burlington-Edison
Future plans: Take a road trip this summer exploring the Mid-West and Southern states. Attend the Automotive Technology program at BTC. Ultimate goal is to save up to by a 1957 Chevy Bel Air
Accomplishments: Floyd Louie Memorial Scholarship, UTI, John Underwood Work Force Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: LIT at Camp Goodtimes, 2 year certificate from NCTA
Favorite quote: The only thing to fear is fear itself.
Favorite memory: Spending time with my grandpa and family.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy your time with family before its gone.
Parents' names: Brian and Marijo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.