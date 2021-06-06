School: Mount Vernon High School and Skagit Valley College
Future plans: Charlotte will attend Washington State University in the fall to study psychology.
Accomplishments: Washington State University Distinguished Academic Achievement Award Washington State University Diversity Scholarship Award Washington State University Skagit Chapter Alumni Freshman Legacy Scholarship Award Washington State University Experience Award Sealaska Heritage Institute Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Softball Basketball Soccer Operation Smile Club National Honor Society
Favorite quote: Spend a little more time trying to make something of yourself and a little less time trying to impress people. - The Breakfast Club
Favorite memory: Charlotte's favorite memory is transitioning into full-time Running Start with her best friend, Cassidy.
Advice to future generations: Do Running Start if you can. It will save you a lot of money and time and you're still able to have the social experiences you'd have at the high school.
Parents' names: James Malcolm and Stacy (Brooks) Malcolm
