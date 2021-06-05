McClintock, Lauren

School: Anacortes High School
Future plans: Lauren will attend the University of Washington. She plans to study history and eventually pursue a law degree.
Accomplishments: 4 varsity letters in Swim 4 varsity letters in Sailing National Honor Society National AP Scholar
Extracurriculars: Speech and Debate, Digital Media "The Rock", the Seahawk Journal, Swim and Dive, Sailing, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Senior Class Business Manager
Favorite quote: Sounds Fun!
Advice to future generations: Live your life like a novel, not a pamphlet
Parents' names: Marta and Michael McClintock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.