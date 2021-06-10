School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Committed to Shoreline Community College to play softball and to pursue a career in Nursing
Accomplishments: Torch and Distinguished Scholar
Extracurriculars: Four year Varsity Softball Letter, National Honor Society, operation Smile, AVID
Favorite quote: It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.” Vince Lombardi
Favorite memory: Softball shenanigans with my best friend Charlotte
Advice to future generations: No matter how old you are, it’s never too late to live the life you’ve always wanted.
Parents' names: Jake and Amy Stroud
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.