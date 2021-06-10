School: Mount Vernon High School

Future plans: Committed to Shoreline Community College to play softball and to pursue a career in Nursing

Accomplishments: Torch and Distinguished Scholar

Extracurriculars: Four year Varsity Softball Letter, National Honor Society, operation Smile, AVID

Favorite quote: It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.” Vince Lombardi

Favorite memory: Softball shenanigans with my best friend Charlotte

Advice to future generations: No matter how old you are, it’s never too late to live the life you’ve always wanted.

Parents' names: Jake and Amy Stroud

