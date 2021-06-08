Wasson, Ella

School: Burlington Edison High School
Future plans: Attend Grand Canyon University to study Spanish and Pre-Law to become an Immigration Attorney
Accomplishments: Rotary Student of the Month -September Rotary Scholarship Winner (2000) Dr. Fred Stump Family Scholarship Winner (2500) First Female ASB president since 2003
Extracurriculars: ASB Cheer Sportsmanship Liaison Leadership Class Yearbook Morning Show (Video production) AP Spanish Honor Society Mentor Receptionist - Pure Salon and Spa Nanny to Sailor and Piper Ice Cream Scooper at LaConner Ice Cream Tower
Favorite quote: Wherever there is a human in need, there i an opportunity for kindness and to make a difference.
Favorite memory: Tiger Games my Sophomore year
Advice to future generations: Do the right thing, not the easy thing
Parents' names: Joel Wasson and Joey Wasson
