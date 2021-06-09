Whitney, Annaliese
School: La Conner High School

Future plans: Annaliese will be attending Western Washington University to study Music Education.

Extracurriculars: Annaliese has been on the LCHS varsity softball team all 4 years of High School, as well as playing clarinet in the High School Pep Band.

Favorite quote: “Live for each second without hesitation.” – Elton John

Favorite memory: Annaliese’s favorite High School memory was having a friend fill the entire bed of her truck with rubber ducks.

Parents' names: Aaron and Dianna Whitney

