Whitney, Annaliese

School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Annaliese will be attending Western Washington University to study Music Education.
Extracurriculars: Annaliese has been on the LCHS varsity softball team all 4 years of High School, as well as playing clarinet in the High School Pep Band.
Favorite quote: “Live for each second without hesitation.” – Elton John
Favorite memory: Annaliese’s favorite High School memory was having a friend fill the entire bed of her truck with rubber ducks.
Parents' names: Aaron and Dianna Whitney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.