Zendejas, Noelia

School: Mount Vernon High School & Skagit Valley College
Future plans: Attend Washington State University in the Fall and major in Family and Consumer Sciences
Accomplishments: Graduating with AA from Skagit as well as HS diploma from MVHS
Extracurriculars: Volunteered at Children of the Valley after school tutoring
Advice to future generations: Do what you want, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
Parents' names: Pedro & Maria Zendejas
