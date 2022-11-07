Program providing mobile showers and other hygiene services is extended until June 2023 to serve people experiencing homelessness with showers, hygiene supplies, mobile COVID-19 testing, immunizations, and vaccinations in Clark County, NV
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- -- Clean the World Foundation, a leader in global health dedicated to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and global sustainability, has extended their Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program that provides mobile showers and other wrap-around services to the unsheltered community in Clark County, NV, with Clark County Government. Clark County Government with continue operating their three mobile showers as part of their effort to support the unhoused community of Clark County through Clean the World Foundation's Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program. Clean the World Foundation, the nonprofit entity for the Clean the World enterprise, is the organization that operates the three mobile showers.
Since the program's inception in 2017, Clean the World Foundation has delivered close to 41,000 showers, distributed over 55,000 hygiene kits, and contributed towards a 15% decrease in the rate of homelessness within the first six months. Through this program, partner service providers have seen an increase of over 55% in referrals on the days that the mobile showers are scheduled.
The three Clark County mobile showers alone have provided over 35,000 warm showers, through twelve showers including four ADA compliant stalls. Clean the World Foundation has distributed close to 46,000 hygiene kits and connected countless individuals to wrap-around services at partner host sites including free mental health or substance abuse assessments, food assistance, help getting identification, clean clothes, healthcare, veterinary care for animals, job placement training, and housing assistance. In 2022, 41 special events were hosted, 173 covid test were distributed, and 344 haircuts were given. The continuation of the Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program provides the opportunity to serve the unhoused with the services needed to ultimately accelerate the successful transition of members of this community to housing, treatment, job placement, and self-sufficiency.
Clark County Government fabricated the three Fresh Start Mobile Showers and has been a significant partner over the years in facilitating introductions and launching this program across southern Nevada. The operational costs of one of the three mobile showers is sponsored by Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Foundation.
"The extension of the Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program in Clark County means we will be able to connect individuals experiencing homelessness and economic hardship to critical hygiene and wellness services," says Manohar Shenoy, Executive Director, Clean the World Foundation. "Access to clean water, soap, and washing facilities reduce the risk of infection and illness from within the homeless population, as well as the spread of viruses like COVID-19 to the community at large and through this extension, our public-private partnership with Clark County Government, Caesars Entertainment, and Caesars Foundation will continue to positively impact the state of Nevada in a substantial way."
Clean the World Foundation is an international development and global health nonprofit operating hygiene-focused emergency relief initiatives, and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) education programs, targeting vulnerable communities in the United States and around the world. Founded in 2009, Clean the World Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit sector of Clean the World's social enterprise responsible for all soap and hygiene kit distribution both domestically and globally as part of many of its comprehensive WASH programs. Clean the World Foundation engages volunteers, donors, and other outcome-focused organizations around the world to provide hygiene supplies and education curriculum to support its global health programs. A copy of the official registration and financial information for Clean the World Foundation may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services by visiting https://www.fdacs.gov/ConsumerServices. For more information, visit us online: https://www.cleantheworldfoundation.org.
About Clark County Government
Clark County is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to providing top-quality service with integrity, respect, and accountability. With jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and covering an area the size of New Jersey, Clark is the nation's 11th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to 2.3 million citizens and 45.6 million visitors a year (2019). Included are the nation's 9th-busiest airport, air quality compliance, social services, and the state's largest public hospital, University Medical Center. The County also provides municipal services that are traditionally provided by cities to 1 million residents in the unincorporated area. Those include fire protection, roads and other public works, parks and recreation, and planning and development.
