 By ClearSign Technologies Corporation

Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Thursday, April 6th

TULSA, Okla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces on Thursday, April 6, 2023, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET.  The Company will file its annual report on form 10-K with the SEC in the coming days and will issue a summary of its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ending on December 31, 2022 in a press release on the day of the call.


