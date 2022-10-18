Clementina Murillo

Clementina Murillo

 By Page Publishing

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Clementina Murillo, a Mexican immigrant, has completed her new book "La Mujer Sin Nombre": a heavy read that will pull at one's heartstrings. She was held captive by a group of kidnappers and was taken to the mountains. She was emotionally, mentally, and sexually abused by one of her kidnapper. This poor woman had to extensively deal with the torture for a long time. Is there someone out there who's willing to save her from that hell? Find out how a miracle found its way to her.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.