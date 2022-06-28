With a unique focus on delivering solutions for the Microsoft Teams and 365 ecosystems, Cloud Revolution announces it has been named a finalist of Meetings, Calling & Devices for Microsoft Teams 2022 Partner of the Year Award.
LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloud Revolution today announced it has been named a finalist of Meetings, Calling & Devices for Microsoft Teams 2022 Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
"We couldn't be prouder to be recognized by our peers at Microsoft for our focus and commitment to the Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 universe," stated Chad McGreanor, Cloud Revolution's CEO and Co-Founder. "We wanted to provide the market with a holistic service offering centered on the Microsoft 365 and Teams ecosystems. We feel this recognition validates our approach to the market. We're excited to continue to grow our presence in the market and value to our clients by helping users achieve what matters with best-in-class intelligent cloud services, and advanced communication and collaboration capabilities," continued McGreanor.
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Cloud Revolution was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Meetings, Calling & Devices for Microsoft Teams.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact on their customers."
Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.
About Cloud Revolution
Cloud Revolution is an innovative Cloud Service Provider with deep expertise in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365. We also leverage our deep knowledge in peripheral ecosystems to accelerate end-user engagement, empowerment, and technology ROI. At Cloud Revolution, our experience tells us that when you have genuinely implemented a technology solution to its potential, the return on the effort is exponential. We also understand the power of a technology continuum, a predictable methodology that spans from designing and architecting a solution through its implementation, training, adoption, and ongoing optimization. Cloud Revolution's proven frameworks address each step of that journey, reducing project friction and accelerating time to value.
To learn more, visit our website at http://www.CloudRevolution.com, call us at +1 (720) 617-3454, or email us at sales@CloudRevolution.com.
Media Contact
Chad McGreanor, Cloud Revolution, 1 925-421-1190, chad@cloudrevolution.com
SOURCE Cloud Revolution
