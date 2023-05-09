Cloudticity named among best workplaces
SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, a leading provider of healthcare managed services in the cloud, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.
This accolade recognizes Cloudticity's commitment to creating a positive and productive work environment, and its ongoing efforts to cultivate a culture of innovation, trust, teamwork, & inclusivity. The company's dedication to its employees' well-being and growth has made it a top workplace not only in the healthcare tech industry but across all sectors.
As a fully remote company, Cloudticity understands the importance of creating a workplace that promotes work-life balance, wellness, and autonomy. The company offers a range of benefits and perks to support its team members, including flexible work schedules and unlimited PTO.
One of the key reasons why Cloudticity has been recognized as one of the best workplaces is its commitment to transparency and integrity. While not required to do so, the private company shares everything with its employees, including financial updates and other important information, which has helped to build trust and encourage a culture of openness and collaboration, empowering employees to take ownership and contribute to the company's vision of making every human on Earth healthier through their work.
In addition to its focus on transparency, Cloudticity also places a strong emphasis on team building and creating a sense of community. The company organizes annual offsites and fun virtual activities like ice-breaker grames and happy hours, which help to strengthen relationships and promote a positive work environment.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"We are incredibly honored to be named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2023. At Cloudticity, we believe that our success is rooted in our commitment to building a culture that aligns with our core values: our customers, integrity, ownership, tenacity, courage, teamwork and passion. This recognition validates our efforts to create a workplace where employees can grow, learn, and thrive. We are proud of our purpose to change the way healthcare interacts with people, and this award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. We will continue to build on our success and strive to create an environment that empowers our employees to make a difference in healthcare technology and beyond" - Gerry Miller, Cloudticity Founder and CEO.
"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."
About Cloudticity:
Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud's full potential. Through advanced automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create and scale next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure.
Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:
- The first patient portal
- The first health information exchange
- The first FISMA high deployment
- The first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system
- The first Covid-19 registry for a state health department
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
