SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudticity, a cloud enablement partner for healthcare, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cloudticity to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
Cloudticity was chosen because of its comprehensive cloud-native security capabilities and unwavering embrace of the HITRUST CSF framework. HITRUST CSF is the gold standard for healthcare information security. It is the only framework that addresses the needs of a growing number of payers and providers and the only one that currently satisfies the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) requirements for Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs). Cloudticity security solutions enable HITRUST compliance and a faster path to certification.
"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."
"We are honored to be recognized in the Pioneer 250 category and grateful that The Channel Company values Cloudticity's genuine commitment as an MSP that strives to change the way healthcare interacts with people through our cost-optimizing, secure, and flexible, innovative solutions." - Gerry Miller, Founder & CEO, Cloudticity
Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud's full potential. Through advanced automation and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create and scale next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure.
Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:
The first patient portal
The first health information exchange
The first FISMA high deployment
The first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system
The first Covid-19 registry for a state health department
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com
