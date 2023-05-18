Code Fellows

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Fellows, a technical skills training academy based in Seattle, has introduced new self-paced courses with live support to broaden access to their high-quality education. This new option, which includes live access to instructors and teaching assistants, enables learners to study at their own pace, from anywhere and at any time, with support readily available in various forms.

These self-paced courses provide learners with flexibility and convenience, especially those with busy schedules or other commitments that would prevent them from attending traditional in-person classes. All courses cover the same comprehensive understanding of technical and career-oriented topics through hands-on projects, labs and in-depth assessments. All courses are taught with the techniques used in the industry, including the latest AI tools that are taking the tech industry by storm.


