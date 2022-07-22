...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening
to 4 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Coffee Shop Startup Expert from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Explains How Drive-Thrus and Ordering Apps Can Increase Sales by 25 Percent or More
Drive-thrus and Ordering Apps can significantly increase coffee shop sales, according to Scott Fullerton, a coffee shop startup expert with award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea. He has helped over 100 entrepreneurs learn how to open a coffee shop through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building a new coffee shop? Want to increase sales at your existing coffee shop? Then consider adding a drive-thru or using a digital ordering app.
The most efficient shops use both, said Scott Fullerton, a coffee shop startup expert from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
"Drive-thrus and ordering apps can offer a big competitive advantage," he said. "A drive-thru can increase your sales capacity by around 25 percent, while an ordering app can account for 20 percent of sales."
He added that not having a drive-thru can limit capacity. "If your local competition has a drive-thru, then you absolutely need one.
"For many, picking up an espresso drink is part of their morning routine. Make it as quick and easy as possible," he added.
"Drive-thrus can deliver faster service. And customers often perceive it as faster, even if it's not, because they don't have to get out of their cars."
Fullerton said the pandemic changed customer behavior, with some customers showing a strong preference for drive-thrus.
"We're still seeing that certain customers will only use a drive-thru or another limited-contact means of receiving their order," he said.
If a building's structure does not support a physical drive-thru, he said an ordering app can offer many of the same advantages.
"Several Crimson Cup customers have increased sales by setting up a limited-contact pickup system using an online ordering app," he said.
The only caveat to using drive-thrus and ordering apps is that the increased capacity means you need more staff, Fullerton said.
"Make sure you have enough staff to cover your drive-thru and counter," he concluded. "Few things will drive coffee-shop customers away faster than slow service!"
As 7 Steps Sales Leader, Fullerton has helped over 100 entrepreneurs learn how to open a coffee shop through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
"Our approach is like a coffee shop franchise without the fees and royalties," Fullerton said. "Plus, our customers maintain the benefits of being independent."
Over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states have opened thriving independent coffee shops through the 7 Steps system.
Besides startup advice, Crimson Cup also supplies award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.
As 7 Steps Sales Leader, Fullerton is the first contact for potential coffee shop owners who might benefit from the 7 Steps to Success.
"I speak with potential coffee house owners to make sure that owning a coffee shop is right for them and they are a good fit to work with Crimson Cup," he said. "Give me a call at 888-800-9224 if you'd like to chat about your vision for your coffee shop.'
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support, and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster, and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty, and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants, and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
