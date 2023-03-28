https://coinme.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Coinme)

The collaboration with the Stellar Development Foundation further strengthens financial inclusion by increasing access and enhancing the user experience of USDC

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinme®, a leading cryptocurrency cash exchange in the U.S., and the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of the Stellar network, today announced the release of Circle's USDC on Stellar throughout the Coinme wallet and Coinme's global cash onramp and offramp ecosystem. Coinme's integration of USDC on Stellar promotes financial inclusion by enabling physical cash to become borderless digital cash accessible across thousands of locations nationwide, making it simple and affordable to cash in, cash out, send, and receive USDC on Stellar.


