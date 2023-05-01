Successful RIA Consultant and Veteran Operations Executive will Focus on Supporting Firm's Strategic Growth Initiatives and Scaling its Business

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldstream Wealth Management ("Coldstream" or "the firm") – an employee-owned, independently operated wealth management firm – today announced the appointment of Matt Sonnen as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Sonnen will continue to build out Coldstream's operational platform and identify opportunities to scale and systematize its business. He will report to Kevin Fitzwilson, the firm's Managing Shareholder. 


