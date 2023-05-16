The SphereBuilder™ enterprise platform, now available to brokerage firms nationwide, was officially launched today at a special educational event for the entire Windermere real estate family at the Spokane Library Downtown.

SPOKANE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology, Inc. (‒Collabra Technology–), a leading real estate digital marketing technology and analytics solution provider to the residential real estate industry today announced a strategic alignment with Windermere Spokane's seven offices as they unveiled the enterprise version of SphereBuilder to service the more than 300 Windermere real estate professionals.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.