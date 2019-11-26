GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — C.J. Elleby scored 21 points and Marvin Cannon had 10 of his 14 in the second half on Tuesday night when Washington State took control to defeat Old Dominion 66-50 in the consolation bracket of the Cayman Islands Classic.
Cannon scored 10 points in less than 10 minutes, part of a 25-6 run that broke open a one-point game. The run started with a flurry of 3-pointers, starting with Jeff Pollard that pushed the WSU lead to 38-34. Elleby and Cannon followed with triples and after a Monarchs’ layup, it was Cannon and Elleby from distance to make it 50-36. Those five 3s came in a 5-minute, 20-second span.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 87, BELMONT 82
CHENEY — Mason Peatling scored 17 points and led six Eastern Washington scorers into double figures as the Eagles held off a late charge to beat Belmont in an opening-round campus game of the Gotham Classic Tuesday night.
