LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Riley scored 11 of his 19 points in overtime to lead UCLA to a 86-83 win over Washington State on Thursday night.
Riley made the biggest shots when the Bruins needed him most. He scored five field goals in overtime, one more than he did in regulation after coming off the bench.
Chris Smith scored 23 points and Tyga Campbell scored 14 points for UCLA (14-11, 7-5), which has won six of its last eight games.
Isaac Bonton scored 23 points for Washington State, and Jeff Pollard added a career-high 20 points. Pollard also had a career-best four 3-pointers.
Bonton suffered what appeared to be a leg injury late as he hobbled off the court with the help of teammates with 1:06 left in overtime.
Smith tied the game with a jumper from the baseline with 17 seconds left in regulation and Bonton missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left as the game went to overtime.
The teams went to overtime on Jan. 4 as well, with the Cougars winning 79-71.
Washington State (14-11, 5-7) built as much as a 12-point lead at 50-38 with 13:44 left, but the Bruins battled back.
David Singleton gave UCLA its first lead of the second half, 56-54, on a 3-pointer from the top with 7:14 left in regulation.
It was close the rest of the way.
Washington State won two of its last three before Thursday’s loss.
Smith got off to a great start and scored the first seven points for UCLA. He got inside the lane and completed a three-point play twice in the first half. Smith had 12 points in the first half and Tyga Campbell had 12. Campbell’s outside shot was working.
USC 62, Washington 56
LOS ANGELES — Nick Rakocevic and Jonah Mathews realize this is their last opportunity to get Southern California back to the NCAA tournament. With the Trojans season showing signs of spiraling out of control, the seniors came up big when needed on Thursday night.
Rakocevic scored 19 points and Mathews added 16 as the Trojans rallied for a victory over Washington and snapped a three-game losing streak.
“It’s getting real. Every game is important getting to March,” Mathews said as the Trojans are seeking their first NCAA trip in three years.
USC (18-7, 7-5 Pac-12) trailed 30-25 at halftime and were down 42-35 midway through the second half before going on a 16-4 run to take control. Mathews scored eight points during the run and Rakocevic added four.
The Trojans scored the first seven points during the run and held Washington scoreless for 7:10.
“We knew at halftime that we were going to have to win on the defensive end. The game is slower when you play Washington because they play zone,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “We had to manage our possessions.”
USC extended its lead to 58-48 with 2:47 remaining. The Huskies scored the next five points but could not draw closer.
“Our offense became stagnant in the second half. The focus and rhythm slowed down. There wasn’t much movement and we missed easy shots,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. “We show flashes of really good and then flashes of what the heck is going on? We need to eliminate those.”
New Mexico St. 72, Seattle 64
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Johnny McCants had 14 points and 18 rebounds to lead five New Mexico State players in double figures as the Aggies stretched their winning streak to 14 games, beating Seattle on Thursday night.
Ivan Aurrecoechea and Shawn Williams added 11 points apiece for the Aggies. Jabari Rice and Evan Gilyard II chipped in 10 points each.
Terrell Brown had 16 points for the Redhawks (12-13, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). Mattia Da Campo and Morgan Means added 10 points apiece.
Idaho 74, E. Washington 71
CHENEY — Travon Allen scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Idaho upset Eastern Washington 74-71 on Thursday night after squandering most of a 24-point second-half lead.
Idaho’s Chance Garvin made 1 of 2 free throws with just over two seconds left but Kim Aiken Jr.’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.
The Vandals (7-17, 3-10 Big Sky Conference) made 5 of 10 3-pointers in the first half and bolted to a 41-23 lead as Eastern Washington shot just 29%.
Idaho pushed the lead to 49-25 less than three minutes into the second half. The Eagles quickly reeled off 12 points and turned that into a 20-4 run, closing within 53-45 with more than 10 minutes to go.
Eastern got within single digits twice but each time Allen led a rally and it was 72-60 at the 3:25 mark. Then Eastern scored nine straight to make it a one-possession game with 1:16 to go but couldn’t get a tying shot to go down.
Jacob Davison and Mason Peatling had 21 points each for the Eagles (16-8, 9-4), with Peatling grabbing 10 rebounds. Davison had 18 points and Peatling 14 in the second half.
