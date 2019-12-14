MOUNT VERNON — It was a tale of two different halves Friday night for the Skagit Valley College women’s basketball team.
Skagit Valley trailed by 13 points after the first half and failed to catch North Idaho in a 59-44 loss.
“We didn’t play a very good first half,” Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. “And they are a very good team. North Idaho put a full-court trap on us and that’s an area we are working on.”
Castle added her squad played even with North Idaho in the second half, but that wasn’t going to be enough.
“We attacked the basket in the second half,” Castle said, “and we outrebounded them.”
The home team was led in scoring by Melissa Frein with 11 points and McKenzie Yost with 10.
Skagit Valley is 3-3.
MEN E. WASHINGTON 146 MULTNOMAH 89
CHENEY — Mason Peatling had a Big Sky-record 54 points plus 13 rebounds in 23 minutes as Eastern Washington (6-3) earned its fourth straight home victory.
Peatling made 24 of 30 shots and passed Idaho State’s Willie Humes, who scored 53 points against Montana State in 1971.
The Eagles’ Jacob Davison had 21 points and six assists, Tanner Groves scored 17 points and Kim Aiken Jr. collected 16 points and 22 rebounds.
Eastern Washington’s 146 points set a program and conference record.
