SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mark Few had to think for a moment back to when his Gonzaga group last got pushed quite like this.
That’s because it’s been nearly two months.
Corey Kispert’s three-point play with 1:33 left put his team ahead for good and he then knocked down a jumper with 34 seconds remaining, leading No. 2 Gonzaga past scrappy San Francisco for a 83-79 victory Saturday to extend its winning streak to 15 games.
“Obviously we needed to work on in-game stuff. We hadn’t been in one of those maybe since, I don’t know, the Washington game was kind of close, the Arizona game became close at the end. It wasn’t close,” Few recalled of the back-to-back road games in December. “So, it’s always good to be able to work on that. It’s great to come in at halftime and be down and make adjustments and have those guys go out there and execute those adjustments and kind of turn the tables. They had us reeling there early.”
San Francisco’s Khalil Shabaaz made a 3-pointer with six seconds left to make it a two-point game. Gonzaga’s Admon Gilder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to seal the win.
Filip Petrusev had 23 points and 11 rebounds playing in foul trouble and Drew Timme scored 19 points for the Zags (23-1, 9-0 WCC), who ran their West Coast Conference regular-season winning streak to 36 games for the longest such unbeaten run in the nation for a conference.
USF (16-8, 5-4) had won its last two games with victories against BYU and San Diego and had won five of six WCC games overall.
ARIZONA STATE 87, WASHINGTON 83
SEATTLE — Remy Martin scored 19 points to lead five Arizona State players in double figures, and the Sun Devils (13-8, 4-4 Pac-12) held off Washington in the closing minutes.
The teams combined for 49 fouls and shot a combined 68 free throws. Arizona State was 27-of-33 at the foul line, including 21-of-25 in the second half.
Washington (12-11, 2-8) lost its fifth straight. Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 19 points, while Hameir Wright and Isaiah Stewart both added 14.
Washington closed to 87-83 after Wright’s third 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. Arizona State turned the ball over, but the Sun Devils recovered quickly on defense and Washington failed to get a good look in the closing seconds.
ARIZONA 66, WASH. STATE 49
PULLMAN — Stone Gettings scored 19 points, Nico Mannion added 14 and Zeke Nnaji had 10 to lead Arizona.
Gettings shot 8-of-13 from the field and had 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Nnaji added 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season and seventh in the last ten games.
It was the eight consecutive win for Arizona (15-6, 5-3 Pac-12) in Pullman and is the Wildcats’ first Pac-12 road sweep in more than a year.
CJ Elleby, who put up a career-high 27 points and a last-second 3 to beat Arizona State on Wednesday, was held to seven points and 2-of-12 shooting. Isaac Bonton had 15 points to lead the Cougars (13-10, 4-6).
E. WASHINGTON 59, SACRAMENTO STATE 54
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jacob Davison scored 23 points to lead Eastern Washington (14-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference), which won its fifth straight game. The Hornets are 11-8, 4-6.
CALIF. BAPTIST 72, SEATTLE 65
SEATTLE — Milan Acquaah had 18 points and eight assists to lead California Baptist. Zach Pirog had 12 points and four blocks for Cal Baptist (16-6, 6-2 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Terrell Brown scored 14 points for the Redhawks (11-12, 4-4).
