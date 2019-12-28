MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Dan Fotu scored 17 points and Saint Mary’s pulled away in the second half to post an 84-58 win over Seattle on Saturday night.
The Gaels have won the last five straight and six of the last seven meetings with Seattle, although this was just the second game against the Redhawks in the past 31 years.
Seattle trailed by 14 with 2:33 left in the first half but scored the final eight points to trail 36-30 at intermission. Saint Mary’s opened the second half with 13-0 run over the first five minutes to push the lead to a 19-point advantage.
Alex Ducas hit 6 of 7 shots from the field and posted 16 points and eight rebounds for Saint Mary’s (13-2). Jordan Ford added 15 points and Malik Fitts had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Terrell Brown had 22 points to lead Seattle (7-8). Morgan Means contributed 11.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 79, WEBER STATE 77
OGDEN, Utah — Kim Aiken Jr. scored 22 points, including two key free throws late, and Eastern Washington held off Weber State in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.
Ellis Magnuson added 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Eagles (8-4), who led 41-32 at halftime and by as many as 16 in the second half, but saw the Wildcats close to 77-75 with 22 seconds left after Cody John’s 3 capped a 9-0 Weber State run.
Aiken’s free throws put the Eagles up 79-75 and he missed another free throw with 12 seconds to go before Judah Jordan’s lay-in made it a two-point game. Weber State got the rebound after another free-throw miss by Aiken with 2 seconds left, but didn’t get a final shot.
Jerrick Harding scored 26 points for Weber State (4-8).
