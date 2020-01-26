BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Bey returned to the lineup and scored 16 points, McKinley Wright IV had 15 and No. 23 Colorado beat Washington 76-62 Saturday night, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Huskies.
Lucas Siewert added 12 points for Colorado (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12), which has won nine of its last 11 games. Bey missed Thursday’s win over Washington State with a hand injury suffered in practice earlier in the week.
Freshman Isaiah Stewart had 23 points and four blocks, including two on Bey on consecutive possessions, for the Huskies.
Nahziah Carter and RaeQuan Battle each scored 12 points for Washington (12-9, 2-6), which lost its third straight, its longest skid of the season. The Huskies have lost seven of their last nine games.
Colorado outshot the Huskies 45.3-41.8% and won the rebounding battle 40-31. Washington was whistled for three technical fouls that resulted in five made free throws for the Buffaloes.
Trailing by 18 at the half, the Huskies put together a 9-2 run, on 3-pointers by Carter, Jamal Bey and Hamier Wright, and closed to 64-53 with 10:33 remaining. A lay-in by Stewart with 6:36 left cut Washington’s deficit to 10. Colorado didn’t let Washington get any closer.
NO. 2 GONZAGA 92, PACIFIC 59
SPOKANE — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and blocked four shots to lead Gonzaga to its 13th straight victory.
Corey Kispert added 16 points and Filip Petrusev had 15 for Gonzaga (21-1, 7-0 West Coast). The Bulldogs also won their 35th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.
Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points and Pierre Crockrell II added 10 for Pacific (15-8, 3-4), which is making strides under fourth-year coach Damon Stoudamire. The Tigers have lost 15 in a row to Gonzaga.
Petrusev, who leads Gonzaga in scoring and rebounding, was back in action after being helped off the floor when he suffered an ankle sprain early in the second half last Saturday against BYU.
UTAH 76, WASHINGTON STATE 64
SALT LAKE CITY — Rylan Jones scored 24 points and Mikael Jantunen added 16 off the bench to lead Utah.
Branden Carlson added 12 points and Timmy Allen chipped in 11 for the Utes. Utah shot 63% from the field to win its 12th straight game in the series with Washington State.
Isaac Bonton scored 21 points to lead Washington State (3-5 Pac-12, 12-9). The Cougars shot 46% from the field, but allowed Utah (3-4, 12-7) to score 19 points off 13 turnovers.
E. WASHINGTON 81, SOUTHERN UTAH 78 (OT)
CHENEY — Mason Peatling scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Eastern Washington (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky) rallied to beat Southern Utah.
Peatling’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in regulation knotted it at 71 to force the extra session. Dwayne Morgan’s lay-in 15 seconds in gave the Thunderbirds (11-7, 4-3) their only lead in overtime. Peatling followed with a pair of lay-ins and the Eagles led the rest of the way.
SEATTLE 86, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 79
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Terrell Brown scored 21 points to lead Seattle.
Morgan Means had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Seattle (11-11, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference).
Taze Moore tied a career high with 23 points plus eight rebounds and five steals for the Roadrunners (10-11, 4-2).
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.