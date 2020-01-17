SPOKANE (AP) — Joel Ayayi scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev and Admon Gilder each scored 18 as Gonzaga pounded Santa Clara 105-54 on Thursday night for its 33rd straight home win, the longest streak in the nation.
Corey Kispert added 16 points for Gonzaga (19-1, 5-0 West Coast).
Josip Vrankic scored 12 points and Trey Wertz 11 for Santa Clara (15-4, 2-2), which is off to its best start in decades. But the Broncos have lost 20 straight to Gonzaga, dating to 2011.
Gonzaga has won 11 games in a row since its only loss to Michigan.
In other games Thursday involving regional teams:
SEATTLE 91, TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 74
SEATTLE — Morgan Means scored a season-high 22 points and was 8-of-10 shooting to lead Seattle (10-9, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Myles Carter had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Lesley Varner II had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (6-11, 2-2).
EASTERN WASHINGTON 78, IDAHO 75
MOSCOW, Idaho — Kim Aiken Jr. totaled 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks, and Jack Perry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the game to lift Eastern Washington.
Eastern Washington (10-6, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) led 35-31 at halftime and led by 10 with 13:36 remaining. But Idaho (5-11, 1-4) stormed back and took a 74-73 lead on Damen Thacker’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left. Perry answered for the Eagles 20 seconds later with his 3-pointer for a 76-74 lead. Marquell Fraser made one of two free throws to get the Vandals within a point, but Aiken and Jacob Davison both made one of two free throws in the final 4 seconds to wrap up the win.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.