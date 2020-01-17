SPOKANE (AP) — Joel Ayayi scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev and Admon Gilder each scored 18 as Gonzaga pounded Santa Clara 105-54 on Thursday night for its 33rd straight home win, the longest streak in the nation.

Corey Kispert added 16 points for Gonzaga (19-1, 5-0 West Coast).

Josip Vrankic scored 12 points and Trey Wertz 11 for Santa Clara (15-4, 2-2), which is off to its best start in decades. But the Broncos have lost 20 straight to Gonzaga, dating to 2011.

Gonzaga has won 11 games in a row since its only loss to Michigan.

In other games Thursday involving regional teams:

SEATTLE 91, TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 74

SEATTLE — Morgan Means scored a season-high 22 points and was 8-of-10 shooting to lead Seattle (10-9, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Myles Carter had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Lesley Varner II had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (6-11, 2-2).

EASTERN WASHINGTON 78, IDAHO 75

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kim Aiken Jr. totaled 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks, and Jack Perry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the game to lift Eastern Washington.

Eastern Washington (10-6, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) led 35-31 at halftime and led by 10 with 13:36 remaining. But Idaho (5-11, 1-4) stormed back and took a 74-73 lead on Damen Thacker’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left. Perry answered for the Eagles 20 seconds later with his 3-pointer for a 76-74 lead. Marquell Fraser made one of two free throws to get the Vandals within a point, but Aiken and Jacob Davison both made one of two free throws in the final 4 seconds to wrap up the win.

