TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nahziah Carter scored 23 points, Jaden McDaniels added 16 and the Washington Huskies rallied in the second half to beat Arizona State 90-83 on Thursday night.
The Sun Devils led by four at halftime and stretched the advantage to 61-49 early in the second half. Washington responded with nine straight points and tied the game at 65 with about 10 minutes left. Isaiah Stewart’s dunk with 8:15 left put the Huskies up for the first time in the second half.
Washington (14-16, 4-13 Pac-12) went ahead for good, 73-72, with 5:17 left on McDaniels’ layup. Carter’s 3-pointer with 1:51 left pushed the Huskies ahead 83-74 to essentially end Arizona State’s hope for a rally.
Washington has won two of three games after dropping nine straight. Stewart finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Arizona State (19-11, 10-7) lost its third straight game. Rob Edwards led the Sun Devils with 23 points but leading scorer Remy Martin had one of his worst games of the season, finishing with six points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range.
Arizona State led 45-41 at halftime after making 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range. Alonzo Verge Jr. and Edwards both had 11 points for the Sun Devils before the break. Verge finished with 19 points.
ARIZONA 83, WASHINGTON STATE 62
TUCSON, Ariz. — Nico Mannion scored 15 of 23 his points in the second half, Zeke Nnaji added 21 and Arizona raced away from Washington State.
The Wildcats (20-10, 10-7 Pac-12) labored through a lethargic first half, managing to keep the Cougars close behind Nnaji’s 14 first-half points.
Mannion, who had seven assists, took over in the second half and Arizona turned a close game into a rout with a 26-0 run to end a three-game losing streak.
Washington State (15-15, 6-11) shot 4-of-19 from 3-point range, 32% overall and had a scoreless streak of more than 7 1/2 minutes as Arizona pulled away in the second half.
Isaac Bonton led the Cougars with 21 points.
Arizona went from being in the hunt for the Pac-12 regular-season title to fighting for a first-round bye.
E. WASHINGTON 100, IDAHO STATE 75
CHENEY — Jacob Davison scored 23 points to lead Eastern Washington. Casson Rouse added 21 points for the Eagles (22-8, 15-4 Big Sky Conference), who won their sixth straight game. Mason Peatling had 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Malik Porter scored 20 points for the Bengals (7-21, 4-15).
WOMEN
UTAH 72, WASHINGTON 63
LAS VEGAS — Freshmen Brynna Maxwell and Lola Pendande scored 17 points apiece, combining for 25 in the second half, to lead eighth-seeded Utah (14-16) over ninth-seeded Washington (13-17) in a first-round game of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.
Amber Melgoza scored 30 points for the Huskies, her fourth game with at least 30 points this season. She finished her career with 1,717 points, eighth on UW’s all-time list.
