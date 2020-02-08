MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 20 points and No. 2 Gonzaga made 14 of its first 15 shots to send Saint Mary’s to its worst home loss in 19 years with a 90-60 victory on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (25-1, 11-0 WCC) turned the highly anticipated showdown between the fierce rivals into a laugher by taking a 20-point lead midway through the first half.
The loss was the most lopsided at home in coach Randy Bennett’s 19 seasons, topping a 28-point defeat to Gonzaga in 2014. The last time the Gaels (20-6, 7-4) lost by more points here came in a 102-48 defeat to the Bulldogs during a 2-27 season in 2001.
The Zags took control with a 22-2 run in the first half. They held the Gaels without a basket for a span of more than seven minutes and missed only one shot of their own in the first 12:35. Even that miss turned into a basket with Timme getting the rebound and putback on a missed shot by Corey Kispert.
Timme started the big run with five straight points and Killian Tillie hit two 3-pointers during the stretch in his first game back after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Kispert’s jumper capped the run and made it 34-12.
Tillie scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev added 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The win extended some impressive streaks for the Bulldogs. They have won 17 straight games overall since losing to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Bahamas and have also won 38 straight regular-season conference games, the longest active streak in the country. The victory also gave the Zags their 13th straight 25-win season.
SEATTLE 87, UTAH VALLEY 85 (OT)
OREM, Utah — Terrell Brown poured in 28 points and Morgan Means made big plays in crunch time as Seattle rallied to beat Utah Valley in overtime.
Brown sank 9 of 27 shots and added nine rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Redhawks (12-12, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). Means finished with 19 points, six assists and four steals, and he sent the game to overtime tied at 79 on a jumper with 53 seconds left in regulation. Means won the game on a lay-in with 3 seconds left in overtime after Brandon Averette’s lay-in 6 seconds earlier pulled the Wolverines (9-15, 3-6) even.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 74, MONTANA STATE 49
CHENEY — Mason Peatling recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Washington (16-7, 9-3 Big Sky Conference). Tanner Groves added 16 points for the Eagles, and Kim Aiken Jr. added nine rebounds and three blocks.
The Eagles, who drained 13 3-pointers, closed the first half on a 20-5 run, leading 35-16 at the break, and added a 14-point run after halftime.
Caleb Bellach scored 10 points for Montana State (12-11, 6-6).
