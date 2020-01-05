PULLMAN (AP) — CJ Elleby made a clutch corner 3 to tie the game at the end of regulation and Isaac Bonton scored eight points in overtime to help Washington State pull off a 79-71 come-from-behind victory over UCLA on Saturday night.
After making a season-low five field goals in the first half, Washington State (10-5, 1-1 Pac-12) clawed its way back against a big and physical team that has outrebounded each of its 15 opponents this year.
Bonton finished with 17 points and had five rebounds and five assists. Elleby had 15 points and Aljaz Kunc chipped in 12 for the Cougars.
UCLA (8-7, 1-1) dominated the game defensively during the first half, holding Washington State to 28% shooting. Chris Smith scored 22 points for the Bruins.
No. 1 GONZAGA, 75, PEPPERDINE 70
SPOKANE — Killie Tillie scored 20 points and blocked a potential tying shot in the closing seconds to help top-ranked Gonzaga hold off Pepperdine for its 32nd consecutive home win.
Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Joel Ayayi had 12 for Gonzaga (16-1, 2-0 West Coast). The Bulldogs have the longest home winning streak in the country. They has won eight consecutive overall since losing to Michigan.
Colbey Ross scored 24 points for Pepperdine (7-9, 0-2). The Waves have lost 38 straight games to Gonzaga dating back to 2002.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 71, PORTLAND STATE 69
CHENEY — Jacob Davison scored 26 points, Mason Peatling and Kim Aiken Jr. both had double-doubles and Eastern Washington edged Portland State in a matchup of the highest scoring teams in the Big Sky Conference.
Peatling had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Aiken had 15 and 15 for the Eagles (9-5, 2-1).
Holland Woods had 22 points and seven assists for the Vikings (7-9, 1-3).
The teams came in combining for 165 points.
SEATTLE 86, CHICAGO STATE 54
CHICAGO — Mattia Da Campo came off the bench to score 18 points, two-thirds of Seattle’s baskets came from behind the 3-point arc and the Redhawks defeated Chicago State.
Terrell Brown had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Seattle (8-9, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference), which won its first road game this season. Delante Jones also scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers. Riley Grigsby had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Chicago State is 4-13, 0-2.
