SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Yoeli Childs scored 28 points to lead No. 23 BYU over second-ranked Gonzaga 91-78 on Saturday night and end the Bulldogs’ 19-game winning streak.
Jake Toolson added 17 points and T.J. Haws had 16 points. BYU (23-7, 12-3 WCC) never trailed after halftime en route to winning its eighth straight game.
Killian Tillie scored 18 points and Corey Kispert added 16 to lead the Bulldogs. Filip Petrusev added 14 points and Admon Gilder chipped in 13. Gonzaga (27-2, 13-1) won the previous five meetings in Provo before Saturday.
Gonzaga trailed by 14 points early in the second half before mounting a comeback. The Bulldogs cut their deficit to 70-68 on a jumper from Drew Timme with 7:52 remaining.
Zac Seljaas made back-to-back baskets to give the Cougars a little breathing room again. Then Childs bookended a string of four straight BYU baskets with a layup and a jumper to put the Cougars up 87-76 with 3:15 left.
WASHINGTON 87, CALIFORNIA 52SEATTLE — Nahziah Carter scored 16 points, Isaiah Stewart had 15 and Washington snapped a nine-game losing streak.
The Huskies (13-15, 3-12 Pac-12) held the Golden Bears (11-16, 5-9) without a field goal for more than 15 minutes during a stretch spanning halftime. Washington forced 17 turnovers, and held Cal to 11 field goals and 24 percent shooting in a game that showed the team’s athletic promise.
The Huskies started the season with a win over No. 1 Baylor and were ranked at one point. But after losing 11 of their last 12 they were stuck in a repetitive cycle of second-half fades and long scoring droughts.
Enter Cal, which had lost four straight before a win at Washington State on Thursday.
The Bears appeared to be pulling away when D.J. Thorpe slammed home a dunk for a 17-11 lead, Cal’s biggest of the game, with 11:33 left in the first half.
From there, things would turn disastrous for the Bears. Washington held Cal without a field goal the rest of the half, outscoring the Bears 32-9 for a 43-26 lead. Cal finished the half by missing 14 of 15 field goals, including 12 straight, and had 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, including five in a span of 4:14 that helped start Washington’s run.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 80, NORTHERN ARIZONA 70CHENEY — Mason Peatling poured in 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season to lead Eastern Washington.
Peatling knocked down 11 of 17 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the Eagles (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky Conference). He added six assists and two steals. Jacob Davison scored 13 but made just 5 of 17 shots, while Jack Perry scored 13 on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc and a 4-for-4 effort at the free-throw line.
Sophomore Cameron Shelton led Northern Arizona (15-11, 9-8) with 20 points and seven assists.
SEATTLE 69, CS BAKERSFIELD 54SEATTLE — Terrell Brown scored 25 points and Morgan Means had 11 points and six rebounds for Seattle (14-14, 7-6 Western Athletic Conference).
CS Bakersfield is 11-17, 5-8.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.