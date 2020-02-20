SPOKANE (AP) — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 2 Gonzaga rallied to beat San Francisco 71-54 on Thursday night for its 19th consecutive victory.
Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge added 12 for Gonzaga (27-1, 13-0 West Coast), which trailed by nine points at halftime. Gonzaga outscored the Dons 49-23 in the second half.
Charles Minlend scored 22 points and Khalil Shabazz had 13 for San Francisco (17-11, 6-7), which lost 83-79 at home to Gonzaga on Feb. 1. The Dons have lost 18 straight to Gonzaga, dating to 2012.
Gonzaga clinched at least a share of an eighth consecutive regular-season WCC title. The Bulldogs have won 40 straight regular-season conference games and 37 straight home games, both the longest streaks in the nation.
Gonzaga plays at No. 23 BYU on Saturday. The Zags beat the Cougars 92-69 in Spokane earlier in the season.
STANFORD 72, WASHINGTON 64
SEATTLE — Oscar Da Silva scored 16 point and grabbed nine rebounds, Tyrell Terry added 14 points and Stanford held Washington to eight second-half field goals.
The Cardinal (17-9, 6-7 Pac-12) picked up a quality road win with tournament selection time approaching, snapped a four-game losing streak and sent the Huskies (12-15, 2-12) to their ninth straight loss. Washington has lost 13 of its last 15 games.
Washington got 14 points from Isaiah Stewart, who fueled the Huskies during an entertaining first half and also set the school’s freshman record for blocks and rebounds.
The Huskies had scoreless stretches of 5:10 and 4:27 in the second half. In all, the Huskies made 1 of 17 field goals during those long barren runs, shooting 27% from the field in the second half. They hit just 4 of 24 3-point attempts for the game.
SEATTLE 95, GRAND CANYON 89
SEATTLE — Riley Grigsby knocked down a 3-pointer with more than a minute left and Morgan Means added a jumper and two free throws in the closing seconds to help Seattle fend off a late rally by Grand Canyon.
Terrell Brown scored his 1,000th career point and finished with 31 points and nine assists for Seattle (13-14, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference). Grigsby finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Alessandro Lever finished with 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Grand Canyon (12-14, 7-5).
