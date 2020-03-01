SPOKANE (AP) — While his players chanted “Got The Hardware,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few pondered a question about what sort of season this has been for the No. 3 Bulldogs.
“Incredible,” Few said.
Gonzaga lost four starters from last year’s team, and the top returning player, Killian Tillie, was sidelined with an injury when this season started. But the Bulldogs found new stars and didn’t miss a step.
Filip Petrusev scored 27 points and Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s 86-76 on Saturday night to finish the regular season with a sweep of its arch rival. The Bulldogs were presented with the West Coast Conference regular-season trophy after the game.
“I’ve never had a team surprise me as much as this one did,” Few said. “We don’t have lottery picks. But they worked and listened and were coachable. Our whole is definitely greater than the sum of the parts.”
Corey Kispert added 20 points and Tillie 13 for Gonzaga (29-2, 15-1 West Coast), which won the WCC regular-season title for the eighth consecutive season.
Jordan Ford scored 28 points and Malik Fitts added 15 for Saint Mary’s (24-7, 11-5), which earlier in February lost 90-60 at home to Gonzaga — the worst home loss for the Gaels under coach Randy Bennett.
The Zags are also hoping to be seeded first in the West so they can play the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at home.
The Bulldogs have won 39 straight home games, the longest streak in the nation. They lead the country in scoring at 87.8 points per game, and have six players averaging in double figures.
Gonzaga has finished with two or fewer losses in the regular season seven times since the 2003-04 season, all under Few.
EASTERN WASHINGTON 68, NORTHERN COLORADO 64
GREELEY, Colo. — Jacob Davison scored 24 points and Mason Peatling had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to lead Eastern.
Ellis Magnuson added 16 points for the Eagles (21-8, 14-4 Big Sky Conference), who earned their fifth consecutive victory and are tied with Montana for the Big Sky lead.
Jonah Radebaugh had 21 points and seven assists for the Bears (20-9, 13-5), whose five-game winning streak was broken.
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 88, SEATTLE 87 (OT)
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — De’jon Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Milan Acquaah added 27 points that included the game-winning shot with three seconds left in overtime for California Baptist (21-8, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference).
Terrell Brown scored 31 points to lead Seattle (14-15, 7-7). Morgan Means added 24.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.