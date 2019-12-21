ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Ryan Agnew passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Jesse Matthews caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State won a bowl game for the first time since 2016, beating Central Michigan 48-11 in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday.
Jordan Byrd ran for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown to help the Aztecs (10-3) cap their 10th straight bowl appearance with a victory.
CELEBRATION BOWL NORTH CAROLINA A&T 66, ALCORN STATE 44
ATLANTA — Kylil Carter passed for six touchdowns and North Carolina A&T racked up enormous offensive totals to beat Alcorn State 64-44 for the Aggies’ third consecutive HBCU national championship title.
Carter completed 18 of 30 passes for 364 yards, and added 96 on the ground. Korey Banks and Elijah Bell each caught a pair of scoring passes for NCA&T, which has beaten Alcorn State in three of the five Celebration Bowls — including two straight.
CURE BOWL LIBERTY 23, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16
ORLANDO, Fla. — Frankie Hickson picked up 120 yards rushing on 22 carries, and Stephen Calvert went 16 of 35 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead Liberty. Hickson became the first Liberty running back since Rashad Jennings (2006-08) to have back to back seasons of 1,000-yards rushing.
BOCA RATON BOWL FLORIDA ATLANTIC 52, SMU 28
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Chris Robison passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns and Florida Atlantic scored two touchdowns in a 24-second span late in the first half to take control. It was FAU’s first game since Lane Kiffin left the Owls to take over at Ole Miss.
CAMELIA BOWL ARKANSAS ST. 34, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 26
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Layne Hatcher passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, including a late 13-yarder to Jonathan Adams, and Arkansas State held on to beat Florida International.
NEW ORLEANS BOWL UAB 31, APPALACHIAN ST. 7
NEW ORLEANS — Darrynton Evans ran for 161 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown after he scooped up a fourth-down fumble, to lead No. 20 Appalachian State (13-1).
