TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" NASDAQ: COLB) expects to report fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Management will discuss these results on a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET).


