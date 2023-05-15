Columbia Banking System, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)

TACOMA, Wash., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.36 per common share, representing a 20% increase to the most recent Columbia dividend declaration, which took place prior to the close of Columbia's merger with Umpqua on February 28, 2023. The dividend is payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023.


