New White Paper Offers a Blueprint for the Next Generation of Utilization Management

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health recently published a white paper "Transforming Utilization Management to Achieve the Quadruple Aim: Patient Experience, Better Health, Lower Cost and Improved Provider Work Life." The white paper, developed by lead author Dr. Dan Lessler, Comagine Health's chief clinical officer, offers a blueprint for the next generation of utilization management. The proposed model is based off a data-driven, evidence-based, collaborative and transparent process that embraces the Quadruple Aim of better patient experience, better health, lower costs and improved provider work life.


