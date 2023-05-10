Comagine Health, a leading national nonprofit health care consulting firm, named additional board members recently.
SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health, a leading national nonprofit health care consulting firm, named additional board members recently. Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer, recognized that a broader range of diverse expertise is needed at the board level to achieve the organization's mission and vision.
"Comagine Health remains committed to reimagining health care, together," Bennett said. "We rely on our board of directors to help us carry out our mission and vision. Our new board members offer diverse perspectives, strategic leadership and many years of experience that will amplify our success and enable us to transform the health care system together."
The new board members are:
Steve Hansen, MPA — Mr. Hansen is the president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian Medical Services (PMS), a New Mexico-based nonprofit corporation whose mission is to design and deliver quality accessible integrated health, education and human services in response to identified community needs of the multicultural people of the Southwest. Through his leadership over the past 15 years, PMS has grown to a current budget of $140 million, employs 1,400, operates 110 individual sites and is Joint Commission-accredited.
Jim Wigfall, MBA — Mr. Wigfall is the chief executive officer of Sound Generations, a nonprofit organization with more than 200 employees and 1,400 volunteers providing food security, transportation, health and wellness, and assistance services to older adults and adults with disabilities throughout King County, Washington. He has served in this position since April 2018. Before joining Sound Generations, he spent more than 30 years with the Boeing Company. He retired at the end of 2017 as the vice president of the Shared Services Group (SSG) business partner, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
Craig Wright, MD — Dr. Wright is an independent consultant and executive coach who works with health care organizations and leaders from across the country. He also currently serves as the chief medical officer for Waterfall Community Health Center. Dr. Wright has worked as a physician executive for more than 30 years and has run large medical groups in the Seattle and Portland markets, serving as the chief executive officer of Swedish Physicians in Seattle and senior physician leader in the Providence Oregon region as well as the Providence Health System corporate office in Renton, Washington.
Comagine Health's corporate board is led by incoming chair Dorothy Teeter, MHA. Ms. Teeter served as a board member for 3 years before stepping into her role as board chair. She has over 30 years of public and private health system leadership with deep experience in population health services delivery and innovation in building value through clinical and community linkages. Ms. Teeter was the director of the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) and also held senior roles at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), Group Health Cooperative and Seattle Children's Hospital.
New Comagine Health corporate board officers include:
Andrew Croshaw, MBA — Vice Chair
Katryna McCoy, Ph.D., FNP-C — Secretary
Chris Bosse — Treasurer
About Comagine Health
Comagine Health works collaboratively with patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders to reimagine, redesign and implement sustainable improvements in the health care system. As a trusted, neutral party, we work in our communities to address key, complex health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics and research. We invite our partners and communities to work with us to improve health and redesign the health care delivery system. For more information, please visit comagine.org.
