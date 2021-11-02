SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comagine Health's physician executive John Vassall, MD, was recently awarded the Steven E. Weinberger Award by the American College of Physicians (ACP), the national organization of internal medicine physicians. This prestigious award is bestowed upon a physician executive for distinguished contributions to internal medicine and improving health care.
As Comagine Health's physician executive, Dr. Vassall provides strategic leadership, clinical insight and technical expertise for patient safety and quality improvement activities. Dr. Vassall's career spans more than three decades. Before joining Comagine Health, he was a hospital MD surveyor for The Joint Commission, evaluating U.S. hospitals for safety and quality of care. At Swedish Health Services, he served as vice president for medical affairs and chief of staff before becoming chief medical officer, responsible for quality, safety, accreditation, research, medical staff services and risk and compliance.
"This is a very impressive award," Marc Bennett, Comagine Health's president and chief executive officer, said. "Dr. Vassall joins a small, distinguished group of recipients of this national award. I offer my congratulations to him on this incredible achievement."
"I am honored to receive this award. I'm fortunate to have a career that has afforded me the privilege of improving the lives of individuals and the health of communities nationwide. To be recognized at this level is at once humbling and gratifying," said Dr. Vassall.
About Comagine Health
Comagine Health, formerly Qualis Health and HealthInsight, works collaboratively with patients, providers, payers and other stakeholders to reimagine, redesign and implement sustainable improvements in the health care system. As a trusted, neutral party, we work in our communities to address key, complex health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics and research. We invite our partners and communities to work with us to improve health and redesign the health care delivery system. For more information, please visit comagine.org.
