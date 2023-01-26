First-to-market integrated commerce solution for both first-party and third-party sellers is now available
SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, the commerce acceleration company, is excited to announce the launch of Pacvue Commerce 3P, an integrated software solution for all-in-one Amazon seller business management.
As the only integrated first-party and third-party seller solution on the market, Pacvue Commerce 3P allows hybrid sellers to improve performance across both vendor and seller accounts. This powerful solution allows marketplace sellers to manage their inventory, sales, and profits in real-time, giving them complete control over their business operations.
"We understand the challenges that Amazon sellers face in managing their operations and achieving profitability," said Melissa Burdick, Co-Founder & President of Pacvue. "Pacvue Commerce 3P is designed to give sellers a single unified solution to consolidate their tech stack and seamlessly integrate with advertising activities to drive profitable growth."
With Pacvue Commerce 3P, sellers can streamline their operations with a wide range of features, including claims management, sales tracking, returns management, keyword research, share of voice analysis, Buy Box tracking, and product catalog management.
"Pacvue Commerce 3P was built with direct input from Amazon sellers across the industry," said Burdick. "With its powerful features, we are excited to give our partners the ultimate seller management platform."
Pacvue Commerce 3P lets sellers streamline their operations, set up alerts for important metrics, and access detailed ASIN-level sales performance to inform strategic business decisions. The Pacvue platform goes beyond insights alone and provides prioritized recommendations and specific actions to improve operations, profitability, and sales. For more information, visit pacvue.com to request a demo.
About Pacvue:
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise software suite for eCommerce advertising, sales and intelligence. Combining unified retail analytics with the tools needed to take recommended actions, brands and sellers use Pacvue to grow their business across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and other marketplaces. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue empowers teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit: Website: http://www.Pacvue.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacvue
