(Answers to questions in bold are in the candidates' own words)
RON WESEN (incumbent, Republican)
Age: 61
Residence: Bow
Occupation: Skagit County Commissioner
Education: BS Dairy Science, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, CA.
Elected offices held: Skagit County Commissioner
Elected offices sought: Skagit County Commissioner
Community involvement: Community Action of Skagit County Board 12 years
Campaign website: www.ronwesen.com
Why are you running for office?
As Commissioner, I’ve worked to maintain essential services, public health and safety, and protect the environment for future generations while reducing the cost of government. The current situation will require these experiences.
My Top Issues:
Sensible spending: With reduced support from the state and federal government, Skagit County must be more efficient in providing essential services in the future. I will use common sense for short term and long term solutions for future generations.
Quality of life: My goal is a safe, attractive and affordable community with good jobs, good schools, and a healthy environment that maintains our community’s heritage and natural beauty.
Strengthen our natural resource industries and retain local jobs: Manage community change in way that supports our maritime and marine industries, forestry and timber, agriculture, and tourism. Support development in our cities that provides affordable options for new homes and businesses.
I will continue to listen and include you in the decision making process.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
Sensible spending: With reduced support from the state and federal government, Skagit County must be more efficient in providing essential services in the future. I will use common sense for short term and long term solutions for future generations.
How will you address it?
Just as you must balance your family budget, local government must also. I don’t believe our local tax payers can afford to pay any more at this time.
Why should voters choose you?
Skagit County has been able to work through the last few months because of the foundation in staffing and budget controls the commissioners have had in place. My experience as a dairy farmer, county commissioner and board member of community action of Skagit County allows me to balance our community needs.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
My experience as Commissioner, and my ability to listen to all sides of issues and then make decisions.
MARK LUNDSTEN (No party preference stated)
Age: 69
Residence: Anacortes (south Fidalgo, in the county)
Occupation: retired commercial fisherman and filmmaker
Education: B.A., English, Pomona College
Elected offices held: none
Elected offices sought: none
Community involvement:
Sound Defense Alliance board, 2018-2020
Evergreen Islands board, 2019-2020
Indivisible Fidalgo, 2017-2019
Foster parent, 2016-2017
Faculty, Anacortes Senior College, 2015-2019
Curator, Second Sunday Film Series, Anacortes, 2012-2014
Campaign website: MarkLundsten.org
Why are you running for office?
This is my first campaign for elective office. I am running because I believe good government is essential to a functional society. My goal is to provide that. Too frequently, politics distorts our policy-making and diminishes the standards of public discourse. Simplistic ideology and belligerence often replace honest, public deliberation. We see it every day. I want to help change that.
Skagit County is a beautiful and bountiful place. My wife and I live in a house we built in the county and our daughters and granddaughters live nearby, too. We love living here, and I want following generations to feel the same.
The role of County Commissioner role is important because it requires a vision for the future. Our environment and economy need to be more sustainable, and our society more just, where all of us enjoy equal rights, opportunity, and protection. To do that, Skagit County needs to connect more effectively and work with the public, as well as the cities, the tribes, the state, and our federal officials. Good government is essential to my vision of a healthy future.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The biggest single issue facing the newly elected County Commissioner will be COVID, because of its far-reaching medical, economic, and social effects across every level of society
and particularly among our most vulnerable. We can reduce the transmission of the virus with a set of social and business restrictions. But the economic cost is high. With increased unemployment and families struggling financially , our critical shortage of affordable housing will worsen. Drug abuse already has increased, as has domestic abuse and mental illness. Farm workers have suffered higher rates of infection than the rest of the population, and we rely on them to remain on the “front line” to maintain our food security. Necessary restrictions have made almost every human activity more difficult. Meanwhile, funds available from every level of government to help all of these issues will decrease.
COVID has shone a glaring light on our system and revealed its inequities. The rules of the status quo no longer apply. We need to learn from our experience, keep what has worked and carefully redesign and retool what has not.
How will you address it?
We need to request and promote more testing. That is the key to rebuilding public confidence, and confidence is the key to our economic and mental health. A good testing regimen is the most important step to resuming our lives, while recovering from the first wave and avoiding a second one.
As the County follows in a coordinated manner the state’s guidelines for re-opening, we also should ask our federal and state officials, as well as other sources, to produce and distribute as many test kits as possible. The more universal and regular the testing, the more we could plan more “risky” activities, such as going to the dentist, eating in restaurants, and attending school. If we had systematic testing, we could identify, quarantine, and care for the sick much more quickly, and be reassured of our own health and of our neighbor’s. We would not be fully functional; but we could safely restart much more economic activity than we are currently doing.
Until we have a widely available vaccine, systematic testing as part of our coordinated re-opening plan is the key to social and economic recovery .
What sets you apart from your opponents?
My unique perspective and experience set me apart from my opponents.
After getting a college degree in English, I spent the next 40 years working with my hands. I started as a union welder at a boat yard in Seattle, as union crew on a halibut boat, and then as boat owner and captain of my own halibut boat. I know what it’s like to deal with the elements while running a business and living on a 70-foot boat working in Alaska for many months at a time with a crew of six.
I was an active political spokesman for my fleet at fishery management meetings for over 20 years, and helped design successful commercial fishery conservation and management plans, all balanced with economic and social needs.
I know the value of social services in Skagit County. For five difficult years, my wife and I were part-time caregivers for our granddaughter as our daughter struggled with addiction. For the last year of that time, DSHS officially appointed us foster parents. Our daughter went through Family Court, regained the care of our granddaughter, and now has been clean for four years, with another daughter, too. We are grateful.
Why should voters choose you?
I have spent three years as a Skagit County Planning Commissioner and have learned about how the County works and what could be improved. I understand the reasons for and the importance of our Comprehensive Plan.
I have a family stake here and a history of civic participation in the community as a teacher and volunteer. It is important to me that we address unresolved regional issues, like affordable housing and the multiple water issues across the county.
I have long experience in natural resource conservation and management. I know how those policies requires good science and good public participation. I also know how they affect people’s lives and futures. They have affected mine for decades.
I know that the best way to successful policy is through transparent deliberation and collaboration among all the parties. Those skills are both an art and a science, and are required for good government. I will bring those skills to the job. My record proves that I get things done and find successful solutions to difficult problems.
