Ken A. Dahlstedt (incumbent, Democrat)
Age: 66
Residence: Mount Vernon, WA
Occupation: Skagit County Commissioner District 2
Education: Burlington-Edison High School
Skagit Valley College
Washington State Agriculture /Forestry Leadership Program
Elected offices held: Skagit County Commissioner District 2
National Association of Counties Board member
Washington State Association of Counties Board member Agricultural Cooperative (formally ProFac) Board member representing farmers in Washington and Oregon.
(All these offices were sought and I was elected to them)
Elected offices sought:Re-Election to the Skagit County Commissioner for District 2
Community involvement:Former Board member of United Way and Community Action
45-year member of the Burlington-Edison Kiwanis Club
YMCA Building campaign
Skagit County Community Veterans Park at the Northern State Recreation Area
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/ReElectKen2020
Why are you running for office?
I am running for office because we currently have a country in crisis. I have the experience, work ethic and common sense to address our county’s needs in these turbulent times.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
I believe the single most important issue for any candidate for Commissioner for Skagit County in 2021 is to work towards economic recovery for our families, workers and businesses.
How will you address it?
With my fellow commissioners, I am working on that recovery right now. I recently supported committing $1 million of our CARES Act Funding to directly support small, local businesses.
I currently serve on the work force Development Council and we are gearing up to retrain and assist unemployed workers so they can get back to work at family wage jobs.
I will be voting with my fellow commissioners to award $2.5 million of economic development funds to assist businesses to put people back to work. I will continue to support protecting our famers and the farmlands needed to feed our community. Protecting forests, farmland and fishery resources are an important priority.
Why should voters choose you?
Skagit County voters need a commissioner who can lead in these difficult times. I am not afraid to make the necessary decisions to address our budget crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. I helped guide our community through the recovery after 9/11, MERS, SARS, H1N1 and now the COVID-19 virus, as well as the 2008 recession.
Many politicians want to be seen and heard, but I concentrate on working hard and getting things done. That’s why the voters should continue to vote for me, Ken Dahlstedt as Skagit County Commissioner, District 2.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
Being a fourth-generation farmer in Skagit County, I have a clear understanding of our community. I have many years of experience serving the needs of the County. I have built up strong relationships with our State and Federal elected officials which are crucial as we struggle to recover from COVID-19. I have over 35 years of experience as a farmer and business owner and I know what it’s like to risk everything you own to stay in business. I am willing to continue working 7 days a week as we address the present crisis.
Peter Browning (No party preference stated)
Age: 65
Residence: 17258 Lakeview Blvd, Mount Vernon
Occupation: CEO Burlington Chamber of Commerce
Education: WSU 1972-76 in Hotel and Restaurant Management, 1982-84 BA Cultural Anthropology from Western Washington University,1985-86 Masters in Cultural Anthropology from Western Washington University
Elected offices held: Skagit Regional Health Commissioner 2016 to present
Elected offices sought: Skagit County Commissioner District #2
Community involvement:
· Skagit Rotary 1996 to present (President 2006-07),
· United Way Board (President 2004),
· Northwest Incident Command Board 2005-2014,
· United General Hospital Quality Control Team, 2012-14,
· Skagit County Substance Abuse Board 1997-2013.
Campaign website: PeterBrowning.vote
Please limit responses to each of the following to 200 words
Why are you running for office?
I am committed to working for the good of all 126,000 people in Skagit County. I look for sound solutions that serve all People. Planned growth and the creation of living wage housing is essential to healthy growth of our county. Having well-paid employees leave our community to go home to Whatcom or Snohomish and spend their paychecks there, rather than in our county, is not a good business plan. We need good housing that does not take away farmland.
We must keep farms strong and look for value-added opportunities. Small businesses are essential to our economy and our way of life. I will make sure that small businesses especially agriculture are encouraged and supported. Successful small businesses not only put their wages back into the economy, they put back their profits in as well. This is good for our county.
These are challenging times for the county budget. I have successfully owned businesses and managed county departments through difficult times. I have had to make the tough financial decisions. They were always done with good data and thoughtful consideration. What I can offer is “Sound Solutions That Serve All People”.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
A thoughtful response to growth is going to be needed for the next decade. This is not specifically about homelessness or affordable housing. These are both part of a well thought out plan to address the housing needs in Skagit County. The Vision 2060 project was a good start, but it did not address the level of growth we will see over the next decade. The Pacific Northwest is becoming one of the most desirable areas in the United States to move. Adding to this, we have the largest group ever of young people reaching the age where they want to settle down and start a family. If we do not have a well thought out plan, growth will happen to us rather than as part of a well-designed plan. A good plan will include, good family housing, living wage housing, low income housing, and transitional housing as a response to homelessness.
We have many well-paying jobs in this county. Three hospitals, 7 school districts, good manufacturing jobs. It is not good business for people to come into our community from Whatcom of Snohomish County to work and then take their pay back to the county in which they live to spend on housing, living expenses, and entertainment.
How will you address it?
One of the issues will be access to water. We will need to work with the department of Ecology which I have worked with for years, the tribes which I feel I have a good relationship with and PUD which will always be a part of any solution where many houses are concerned.
We need to work with the County Planning Department and Public Health to make sure that being expedient is essential for the builders to be able to plan their projects. May years ago, Planning brought in staff on the weekends to work until they had caught up with the backlog. After that the timeline was much more dependable. The businesses involved in the many phases of housing were appreciative. They were able to plan their projects well into the future with a more comfortable timeline.
Finally, the Commissioner must look at their county zoning to make sure it is consistent with the growth that Skagit County can expect. Rural Villages are seen as a smart answer in many parts of our country.
Why should voters choose you?
I know how to work collaboratively for the betterment of all Skagit citizens. I have successfully worked in government and in business where I was able to get people and organizations together to work for a common cause and in the best interest of both. As the cities grow, the county loses some of its clout. This is OK. It creates an opportunity to do more joint planning, look for shared opportunities for successful projects and to remember that ultimately, we should be doing what is best for the whole county including the cities.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I understand the workings of city, county, and state governmental systems. This is very important for successful collaborative projects. I have a long history of collaborative projects where all participants feel like they got what they needed out of the relationship. I have a history of owning and running successful businesses. I understand the difficulty of making a small business work when the governmental systems are not supportive.
I do not take on too much. I have lived by the motto of “do fewer things and do them well”. When you do this, funders are more likely to give you money for future projects and the community will see that well thought out projects have longevity.
Government has a history of starting and stopping projects with no visible outcomes. I do not operate in this manner. When departments bring ideas to me, I will require a clear idea of how the program will be implemented, how the outcomes are measured, and what success would look like.
Mary Hudson (Democrat)
Age: 61
Residence: Mount Vernon
Occupation: General Manager for Wells Nursery/City Councilmember City of Mount Vernon
Education: La Junta High School, La Junta CO
Elected offices held: Mount Vernon City Council, President, Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, Treasurer, Skagit County Farm Bureau
Elected offices sought: Skagit County Commissioner, District 2
Community involvement: Board Member Home Trust of Skagit, Skagit Community Foundation, Northwest Clean Air Agency. Volunteer for MoNA, SPF, Immaculate Conception Regional School, Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, Leadership Skagit (Class of 20 ), MV School District Principal for a Day Program
Campaign website: mary4commissioner.com
Why are you running for office?
It’s time for accountable and cooperative government. We’ve got to look at the municipal and county governments as a team; when one prospers, we all prosper. Meetings are fine, but actions are better. I’m ready to do the hard work that needs to be done.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
I honestly don’t believe there is only one big issue. We’ve got many issues. In no particular order I would say housing, homelessness, economic recovery, mental health and drug addiction, and water rights.
How will you address it? I’d like to work on including all the county employees on finding efficiencies in the county government. Streamlining services that are both cost and time saving. I also want to partner with the cities on projects that will spur economic growth while meeting goals within the county. Seeing the Permanent Supportive Housing project in Mount Vernon progress is a big first step with the most vulnerable of our population. Can that model be used in other localities? The County is the level of government that receives the funding for health and human services. I believe there needs to be action taken, in collaboration with the cities, to locate a homeless shelter. We’re very fortunate that the Didgwalic Wellness Center is located here; it has proven to be quite successful. I’d like to look for ways to partner with our local healthcare facilities to increase services for opioid addiction. We’ll need to look to our state and federal governments to help with funding and I believe showing good results helps set us up for more investment.
Why should voters choose you?
I have a track record of working collaboratively to get results. I am not afraid to do the work that needs to be done. I strive to learn from everyone I meet with. I’m not afraid to ask hard questions.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
With my time on the City Council, and managing a local small business, I have seen how collaboration and communication work well. I’m ready to bring my work ethic, and my commitment to this community, to the Skagit County Commissioners Office. Now more than ever we need to team up to solve the issues we are all facing. As we move towards recovery
from the pandemic, we’ll need to be diligent with cost saving measures. We need to lean forward into making investments in our communities that will spur economic growth and meet the defined needs of the county. I’m ready and able to get right to work to make things happen, in partnership with the other commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.