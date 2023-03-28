New Research to Help Prevent Child Sexual Abuse

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, one in four girls and one in 20 boys report experiencing sexual abuse before the age of 18. In support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Committee for Children is launching its sixth annual Hot Chocolate Talk® campaign to help families normalize safety conversations about sexual abuse prevention. The 2023 Hot Chocolate Talk resources incorporate new child safety research and help parents and caregivers teach children how to recognize, report, and refuse unwanted interactions in person or online.


